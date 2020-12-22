UN Chief Appoints Canadian Diplomat Gagnon as Resident Coordinator for Libya - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Canadian diplomat Georgette Gagnon for the position of Assistant Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Georgette Gagnon of Canada as his new Assistant Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya," Dujarric said.

Gagnon has over 25 years of professional experience in human rights, humanitarian action and coordinating teams in conflict and post-conflict settings.

In her recent role, she led the work of the 94 field presences of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, serving as the Director of Field Operations and Technical Cooperation.

In 2010-2015, Gagnon was the Director of Human Rights for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in Kabul. Prior to that role, she has served as a director and senior adviser on civilian protection, human rights and the rule of law to the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Gagnon will succeed Yacoub El Hillo of Sudan, whose term will be completed on January 5, 2021.