UN Chief Appoints French Diplomat Arnault As Personal Envoy On Afghanistan - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed French diplomat Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The appointment comes as representatives of Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan, as well as members of the Afghan government and the opposition Taliban movement, are set to meet in Moscow later in the day to restart the stalled peace process.

"The Secretary-General has asked Mr. Arnault to assist in the achievement of a political solution to the conflict, working closely with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and regional partners," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the Personal Envoy's responsibilities will include liaising with countries in the region to support the negotiations between Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Arnault will also cooperate closely with the UN's Chief Special Representative in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, whose work will continue, Dujarric said.

On Wednesday, Dujarric said the United Nations was not sending any representative to participate in the meeting in Moscow.

The newly appointed envoy brings over 30 years of experience in international diplomacy focusing on peace and mediation in UN missions in Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia, including in Afghanistan.

