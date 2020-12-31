UN chief appoints Lynn Hastings as deputy special coordinator for Mideast peace process

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lynn Hastings of Canada as deputy special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, where she will also serve as the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory

UNITED NATIONS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lynn Hastings of Canada as deputy special coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, where she will also serve as the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

She succeeds Jamie McGoldrick of Ireland to whom the secretary-general is grateful for his commitment and dedicated service, according to a press note issued by the spokesman's office of the UN chief.

"Ms. Hastings brings to this position over 20 years of experience in humanitarian affairs, development coordination and political affairs," said the press note.

Since 2018, Hastings has served as deputy director in the Operations and Advocacy Division of OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) in New York. Previously, she was a senior adviser in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (2014-2018), country director for Pakistan in OCHA (2011-2014) and chief of staff in the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (2003-2011).

Hastings has also served as UN representative to the Office of the Middle East Quartet Envoy for the Gaza Disengagement, and in senior roles in the UN peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and East Timor, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Prior to joining the United Nations, she practiced law in the private sector and conducted legal research for the International Commission of Jurists.

Born in Canada, Hastings holds a master of laws from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, and a bachelor of laws as well as a bachelor of arts from the University of Windsor in Canada.