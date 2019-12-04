UN Chief Appoints Members of Displacement Panel Co-Chaired By Mogherini - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appointed eight members of the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement that will be co-chaired by former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appointed eight members of the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement that will be co-chaired by former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"Following his statement of 22 October announcing the establishment of a High Level-Panel on Internal Displacement, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has today appointed its eight members," Dujarric said on Tuesday. "The Panel will be co-chaired by Federica Mogherini, the former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and former Vice-President of the European Commission, and Donald Kaberuka, the former President of the African Development Bank and current Chair of the Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria."

According to Dujarric, the panel will cooperate with government, international organizations, civil society and the private sector aiming to find long-term solutions to internal displacement, as well as raise global awareness and improve UN response in helping those affected.

The panel will meet for the first time in early 2020 and intends to convene at least four times in Geneva, New York and other locations, the spokesman said. He added that one year after the first meeting, the panel will submit its final recommendations to Guterres.

The work of the panel will be supported by an Advisory Group comprised of four international experts.

Dujarric also said that a Geneva-based Secretariat will provide substantive, administrative and logistical support to the panel.

In October, announcing the establishment of the panel, the UN chief had said that the number of people uprooted as a result of violence and war by the end of 2018 has exceeded 41 million, and millions more become displaced each year due to natural disasters.