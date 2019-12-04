UN chief appoints new commander of UN mission in DRC

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appointed Lieutenant General Ricardo Augusto Ferreira Costa Neves from Brazil as the new force commander of the UN peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known as MONUSCO

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appointed Lieutenant General Ricardo Augusto Ferreira Costa Neves from Brazil as the new force commander of the UN peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known as MONUSCO.

According to the UN chief's office, Costa Neves succeeds Lieutenant General Elias Rodrigues Martins Filho from Brazil, who completed his assignment as head of MONUSCO's military component on Oct. 31.

Costa Neves has had a distinguished military career with the Brazilian Armed Forces spanning more than 30 years.

He also has prior peacekeeping experience and has served as a military observer in the UN Angola Verification Mission III from 1995 to 1996.