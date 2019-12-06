UN Chief Appoints New Head of Human Rights Office in New York - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Ilze Brands Kehris of Latvia to head the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Ilze Brands Kehris of Latvia as Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights and Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York," Dujarric said.

Brands Kehris will replace Andrew Gilmour of the United Kingdom who has been holding this position since June 2016.

Dujarric said that Brands Kehris had served as an independent Expert Member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, monitoring the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 2017.

In her previous roles, the spokesman added, she held leadership positions as Director of the Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) High Commissioner on National Minorities, Member and Chairperson of the Management board of the European Union Fundamental Rights Agency and Director of the Latvian Centre for Human Rights among others.