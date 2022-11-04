UN Chief Appoints Pedro Moreno as New Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced his decision to appoint Pedro Moreno as new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in consultation with the Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, has appointed Pedro Manuel Moreno of Spain as Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Moreno will succeed Isabelle Durant from Belgium as Deputy Secretary General of UNCTAD, Dujarric added.

Moreno has worked at United Nations headquarters, mainly at United Nations Development Program and in key positions at the political and intergovernmental level outside the world body. Since 2021, Moreno was serving as senior adviser at UNCTAD.