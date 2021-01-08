UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Appoints Perthes Of Germany As Top Envoy For Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed Volker Perthes of Germany as his new special representative for Sudan and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the North African country

Perthes brings to this position over 25 years of experience in academia, research, international relations and diplomacy, as well as expertise in conflict resolution and regional geopolitics, said Guterres' press office.

From October 2005 to September 2020, he served as director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. From 2015 to 2018, he served as UN assistant secretary-general and senior adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria, and chairperson of the Ceasefire Task Force of the International Syria Support Group.

