UN Chief Appoints Polish Diplomat Wronecka as New Special Envoy for Lebanon - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Polish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Joanna Wronecka has been appointed to serve as UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Ms. Joanna Wronecka of Poland as his new Special Coordinator for Lebanon, United Nations Office of the Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL)," Dujarric said.

Wronecka will succeed Jan Kubis, who was selected as UN's new Special Envoy for Libya in January.

Dujarric said Wronecka will depart to Lebanon as soon as possible.

Wronecka has served in the position Permanent Representative of Poland since 2017 and brings over 25 years of experience in diplomacy, international security and middle East Affairs.

In 2015-2017, Wronecka served as Under Secretary of State for Arab and African countries, development cooperation and Polish-United Nations relations at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She has also served as ambassador to Morocco and Egypt, and Director of the Africa and Middle East Department at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.