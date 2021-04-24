UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Appoints Russian Diplomat To Monitor Damage Made By Israeli Wall - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:27 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Leonid Frolov of the Russian Federation to be the next Executive Director of Office of the UN Register of Damage Caused by the Construction of the Wall in the Palestinian Territories, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Leonid Frolov of the Russian Federation to be the next Executive Director of Office of the UN Register of Damage Caused by the Construction of the Wall in the Palestinian Territories, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is appointing Leonid Frolov of the Russian Federation as Executive Director of the Office of the UN Register of Damage Caused by the Construction of the Wall in the Palestinian Territories," Dujarric told a press conference. "We welcome him."

Frolov has previously served as Russia's deputy ambassador in Tel Aviv and had been a foreign service official of the Russian Foreign Ministry since 1994, Dujarric said.

Frolov succeeds Vladimir Goryayev of the Russian Federation who held the job from 2017 until he retired last year, Dujarric added.

