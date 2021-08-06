UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Appoints Swedish Diplomat Hans Grundberg As Special Envoy For Yemen - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg to serve as new Special Envoy for Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Hans Grundberg of Sweden as his Special Envoy for Yemen," Haq said during a press briefing.

"Mr. Grundberg succeeds Martin Griffiths... who has been appointed as Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs."

