UN Chief Appoints Swedish Diplomat Hans Grundberg As Special Envoy For Yemen - Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:22 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg to serve as new Special Envoy for Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg to serve as new Special Envoy for Yemen, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.
"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Hans Grundberg of Sweden as his Special Envoy for Yemen," Haq said during a press briefing.
"Mr. Grundberg succeeds Martin Griffiths... who has been appointed as Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs."