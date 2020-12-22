UN Chief Appoints Tor Wennesland of Norway as New Mideast Envoy - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland to replace Nickolay Mladenov as the new UN middle East envoy, the Office of the UN spokesperson said in a statement.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Tor Wennesland of Norway as his new Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority," the statement said on Monday. "Mr. Wennesland succeeds Nickolay Mladenov of Bulgaria to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his important contributions and leadership of the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO)."

Wennesland would also serve as Guterres' envoy to the Middle East Quartet, which has been tasked with mediating the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the statement said.

The diplomat, who is currently Norway's Special Representative to the Middle East Peace Process, has extensive experience in that region dating back to 1994.

From 2007 to 2015, Wennesland has served as Norway's Representative to the Palestinian Authority and from 2012 to 2015 as Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt and Libya. He was also previously involved in forming transboundary water agreements for the Euphrates River and the Jordan River Basin.

Last week, the UN Security Council approved the appointment of Mladenov as a new Special Envoy for Libya. The appointment had been on hold to avoid the vacuum in the leadership at the UNSCO.

Now, Guterres is expected to announce Mladenov's formal appointment, replacing Acting Special Envoy Stephanie Williams, who has been serving in the role since the resignation of Ghassan Salame in March.