UN Chief Appoints US Diplomat As Deputy Special Envoy For Kosovo Mission - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:56 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed US diplomat Barrie Lynne Freeman as the Deputy Special Representative for the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed US diplomat Barrie Lynne Freeman as the Deputy Special Representative for the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Barrie Lynne Freeman of the United States as his Deputy Special Representative for the UNMIK," Dujarric said.

Freeman brings to the position over 30 years of experience in international peace and security, serving as Deputy Head and Political Director in the Peacebuilding Support Office of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

She also served as Chief of Staff and, before that, Director of Political Affairs of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

In another appointment, Guterres assigned Mari Yamashita of Japan to serve as his Representative and Director of the United Nations Office in Belgrade, Serbia.

Yamashita will oversee the United Nations Office's activities in support of the UNMIK with regard to regional developments relevant to the work of the mission.

Yamashita has over 30 years of experience working on peace and security, preventative diplomacy and peacebuilding both at the UN headquarters in New York and in the filed.

