UN Chief Appoints US Diplomat Gressly As Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed US diplomat David Gressly to serve as the world body's Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed US diplomat David Gressly to serve as the world body's Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General appoints David Gressly of the United States of America as United Nations Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator," the statement said.

Gressly has over 20 years of experience within the United Nations system, including serving as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since 2015, the statement said.

Gressly also served as Regional Coordinator in the United Nations Mission in Sudan and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sahel in Senegal, the statement added.

The United Nations in May strengthened the Ebola response in the DRC in light of the increasing number of cases in that country.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people having died out of 28,000 reported cases.

