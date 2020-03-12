UN Chief Appoints US Diplomat to Be Acting Special Representative for Libya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres designated Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as an Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (USMIL), UN Spokesperson's Office said in a statement.

On March 2, former special representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, announced his resignation due to health reasons.

"Guterres announced today the designation of Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as his Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)... until the appointment of a successor," the statement said on Wednesday. "Williams has served in UNSMIL as Deputy Special Representative (Political) since 2018. Before that appointment, she served as Chargée d'Affaires, a.i. at the Embassy of the United States in Tripoli (Libya External Office)."