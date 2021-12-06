UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Appoints US' Williams As Special Adviser On Libya Ahead Of Elections - Spokesman

UN Chief Appoints US' Williams as Special Adviser on Libya Ahead of Elections - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Stepahanie Williams as his Special Advisor on Libya and she will lead the mediation efforts and support the elections in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Stephanie Williams of the United States as his Special Adviser on Libya," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "She will lead good offices and mediation efforts and engagements with Libyan regional and international stakeholders to pursue implementation of the three intra-Libyan dialogue tracks - political, security and economic - and support the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya.

Williams previously served as Acting Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in 2020-2021. She will replace UN Special Envoy Jan Kubis who resigned ahead of the elections in the country scheduled for December 24.

Dujarric said Williams will be based in Tripoli and will start her job in the coming days.

