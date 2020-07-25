UN Chief Appoints Veteran Jamaica Diplomat to Run International Trade Center - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United Nations announced on Friday that UN chief Antonio Guterres has appointed a veteran Jamaican diplomat to run the International Trade Center (ITC) and aid small, vulnerable economies.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Pamela Coke-Hamilton of Jamaica as Executive Director of the ITC, the joint agency of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) for trade and international business development," the announcement said.

Coke-Hamilton will move from her current position as Director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UNCTAD, the announcement said.

"Ms. Coke-Hamilton brings a breadth of experience and expertise in ... sustainable development, having served with the Jamaican Government, the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) Member States in trade negotiations and multilateral institutions, including the Organization of American States and Inter-American Development Bank," the announcement said.

Coke-Hamilton previously served as Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, strengthening the capacity of private sector and micro, small and medium enterprises through investment promotion, the announcement added.