UN Chief Arrives In Beijing For SCO Tianjin Summit
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beijing on Saturday morning to attend the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 1 in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin.
APP/asg
