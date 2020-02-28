UN  Chief asks India to stop violence against Muslims as 40 die in New Dehli protests

(@fidahassanain)

Jamia Millia Islamia University’s teacher Mukul Kesavan says that ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is working on the project of “Hindu Supremacists” by killing Muslims and damaging their properties and business in India.

NEW YORK; (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) United Nations Organization (UNO) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Indian leaders to play their role to end violence in New Delhi against Muslims protesting the new citizenship law.

The UN Chief asked them for communal harmony and peace in India as more than 40 people have been killed by Hindu extremists in New Dehli and other parts of the country within last three to four days.

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “The secretary-general is deeply inspired by teachings of Mahatma Gandi but today the spirit of Ghandi is needed,”. He also stated: “This is very important for communal peace and harmony,”. He also made it clear that the UN Chief is watching the situation and is deeply saddened by the reports of deaths in the past few days in the Indian capital. Dujarric also said that the secretary general called for maximum restrain and to avoid violence.

According to The Guardian, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is behind the protestors who tortured Muslims, damaged the mosques and put their houses and shops on fire. BJP is the ruling party. “Hindus attacked the Muslims and used language of hate which resulted into bloodshed,” Jamia Millia Islamia University teacher Mukul Kesavan said.

“Their vigilante auxiliaries attacked Muslims with impunity, and the Delhi police, which reports to the home minister (and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-hand man), Amit Shah, either looked on as goons rioted, arrived after Muslims had been attacked, or actually participated in the violence against people demonstrating against Modi’s discriminatory citizenship law,” he wrote. He also wrote: “ There has been no violence in Dehli for last many decades but it is quite worst now,”. He also gave reference of an incident that claimed life of Indira Gandhi. He wrote that in 1984 the Indian National Congress party used the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguard as an excuse for organising a pogrom in which thousands of Sikhs were murdered,”. He went on to say that the violence in Dehli is not yet a pogrom but is the same of police complicity and the political support to mobs that carried out attacks on Muslims, their properties and mosques to subdue opposition to the BJP’s Hindu supremacists project.