UN Chief Asks Putin to Bring Troops Back to Russia in 'Name of Humanity'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to call his troops back after initiating a special military operation in Donbas.

"This is the saddest moment in my tenure as Secretary General of the United Nations...

," Guterres told reporters Wednesday night after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "In the present circumstances, I must change my appeal and I must say: President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century."

Guterres added that he expects consequences against Russia will be meaningful if there is war in Ukraine.