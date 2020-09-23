UN Chief At General Assembly Urges Israel, Palestine to Re-Engage in Meaningful Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his speech to the UN General Assembly urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations aimed at reaching a two-state solution to resolve the decades-long conflict.

"In the Middle East - with a period of calm in Gaza and annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank put aside at least for the time being - I urge Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two state-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," Guterres said on Tuesday.