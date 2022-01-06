UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Aware Of Reports Of N. Korea's Missile Launch, Urges Resuming Talks - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 12:01 AM

UN Chief Aware of Reports of N. Korea's Missile Launch, Urges Resuming Talks - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of the reports suggesting that North Korea launched the first ballistic missile this year and emphasizes the need for Pyongyang to resume diplomatic talks with all concerned parties, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of the reports suggesting that North Korea launched the first ballistic missile this year and emphasizes the need for Pyongyang to resume diplomatic talks with all concerned parties, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile fired by North Korea, heading in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"The Secretary-General is, of course, aware of the report of this launch. He reiterates again that the DPRK (North Korea) should resume talks with the other parties concerned, and that diplomatic engagement and diplomatic talks remain the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Dujarric said.

Following the alleged launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida formed a crisis response center.

North Korea conducted its last such missile test on October 19, 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Pyongyang Japan North Korea October All

Recent Stories

Seven-Day Daily Average Coronavirus Cases, Hospita ..

Seven-Day Daily Average Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in US - Hea ..

7 minutes ago
 Upcoming US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva to Inc ..

Upcoming US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva to Include Session on Arms Control - ..

7 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Says Ready to Provide Assi ..

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Says Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan

7 minutes ago
 Biden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Respo ..

Biden Will Say in Speech Trump Has 'Singular Responsibility' for January 6 Event ..

7 minutes ago
 US Monitoring Situation in Kazakhstan, Denies Play ..

US Monitoring Situation in Kazakhstan, Denies Played Role in Unrest - White Hous ..

11 minutes ago
 First Omicron case detected in KP

First Omicron case detected in KP

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.