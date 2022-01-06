UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of the reports suggesting that North Korea launched the first ballistic missile this year and emphasizes the need for Pyongyang to resume diplomatic talks with all concerned parties, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of the reports suggesting that North Korea launched the first ballistic missile this year and emphasizes the need for Pyongyang to resume diplomatic talks with all concerned parties, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile fired by North Korea, heading in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"The Secretary-General is, of course, aware of the report of this launch. He reiterates again that the DPRK (North Korea) should resume talks with the other parties concerned, and that diplomatic engagement and diplomatic talks remain the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Dujarric said.

Following the alleged launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida formed a crisis response center.

North Korea conducted its last such missile test on October 19, 2021.