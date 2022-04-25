UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Believes Chance Exists To Improve Situation In Ukraine - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 10:28 PM

UN Chief Believes Chance Exists to Improve Situation in Ukraine - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that there is a chance to improve the situation in Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that there is a chance to improve the situation in Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"He believes there is a chance to get a better situation and he is willing to take that," Haq told reporters when asked to comment Guterres' visits to Russia and Ukraine this week.

