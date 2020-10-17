UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Believes New START Extension Should Remain Priority - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:29 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) should remain a priority and hopes Russia and the United States will agree on a path forward, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the New START treaty for one year without any conditions and then discussing all arms control parameters during that period.

"For the Secretary-General, the extension of the New START treaty should remain a priority, and we very much hope that the parties - the Russian Federation and United States - will agree on a path forward," Dujarric said. "We cannot underscore enough the need for that treaty to be extended."

