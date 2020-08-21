- Home
- UN Chief Believes UNSC Must Interpret Resolution on Iran Sanctions Snapback - Spokesman
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is up to the UN Security Council members to determine whether Friday marks the first day of the 31-day period until all United Nations sanctions on Iran expire, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.
"The interpretation of the resolution [No. 2231] on the timeline is up to the Security Council members," Dujarric said. "The Security Council members will need to interpret their own resolution.
"
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear accord.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Security Council calling on its members to prevent the United States from attempting to re-impose United Nations sanctions against Iran because Washington withdrew and is no longer a party to the nuclear agreement.