UN Chief Believes UNSC Must Interpret Resolution on Iran Sanctions Snapback - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is up to the UN Security Council members to determine whether Friday marks the first day of the 31-day period until all United Nations sanctions on Iran expire, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The interpretation of the resolution [No. 2231] on the timeline is up to the Security Council members," Dujarric said. "The Security Council members will need to interpret their own resolution.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear accord.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Security Council calling on its members to prevent the United States from attempting to re-impose United Nations sanctions against Iran because Washington withdrew and is no longer a party to the nuclear agreement.