UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Believes US Should Uphold Host-Country Treaty In Zarif's Visa Case - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Believes US Should Uphold Host-Country Treaty in Zarif's Visa Case - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the US-UN host country agreement must be respected and a US visa should be issued rather than denied for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Zarif said that the United States had denied him a visa to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General's position is that the host country agreement should be upheld," Dujarric said. "Whether it's the Secretary-General, the Legal Counsel, we have made that position clear over the last few months where there's been a series of cases."

According to the UN-US host country agreement, the United States - being a host country - should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the UN headquarters district of officials from UN member states who seek to attend the United Nations' events.

The treaty also requires the United States to grant visas to such persons as promptly as possible and without charge.

Dujarric said Guterres took note of the statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Tuesday that Washington will comply with the headquarters agreement in Zarif's case.

Meanwhile, Guterres has been making a series of phone calls amid the ongoing political escalation in the middle East and held a phone conversation with Zarif on Friday.

"The Iranian permanent mission did contact the Secretary-General's office yesterday afternoon and spoke to senior members," Dujarric added.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Sputnik earlier that it had not yet received any official notification regarding a visa for Zarif.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington United States Middle East Visa From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

1 minute ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

31 minutes ago

City Bazaars, commercial area freed from encroachm ..

3 minutes ago

Two police officers transferred

3 minutes ago

Kyrgios topples Tsitsipas as Russia, Britain make ..

3 minutes ago

Woman, 2 children injured in roof collapse inciden ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.