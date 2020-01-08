UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the US-UN host country agreement must be respected and a US visa should be issued rather than denied for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Zarif said that the United States had denied him a visa to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General's position is that the host country agreement should be upheld," Dujarric said. "Whether it's the Secretary-General, the Legal Counsel, we have made that position clear over the last few months where there's been a series of cases."

According to the UN-US host country agreement, the United States - being a host country - should not impose any obstacles on the movement to or from the UN headquarters district of officials from UN member states who seek to attend the United Nations' events.

The treaty also requires the United States to grant visas to such persons as promptly as possible and without charge.

Dujarric said Guterres took note of the statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Tuesday that Washington will comply with the headquarters agreement in Zarif's case.

Meanwhile, Guterres has been making a series of phone calls amid the ongoing political escalation in the middle East and held a phone conversation with Zarif on Friday.

"The Iranian permanent mission did contact the Secretary-General's office yesterday afternoon and spoke to senior members," Dujarric added.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Sputnik earlier that it had not yet received any official notification regarding a visa for Zarif.