UN Chief Blames Emergence of New Coronavirus Variants on Vaccine Inequality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that new coronavirus variants continue to emerge as a result of inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among countries.

"Vaccine inequality is allowing #COVID19 variants to develop & run wild, condemning the world to more deaths & prolonging an economic slowdown," Guterres said on Twitter.

A sustainable decrease in the number of cases in any country can only be achieved with a "coordinated, equitable" approach toward the distribution of vaccines, the UN chief stressed.

Since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization registered almost 240 million COVID-19 cases globally, including more than 4.8 million related deaths. Over 6.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally to date, which includes about 2.8 billion fully vaccinated people.