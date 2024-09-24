- Home
- World
- UN chief call for ceasefire in Gaza; describes state of world 'unsustainable' as UNGA begins
UN Chief Call For Ceasefire In Gaza; Describes State Of World 'unsustainable' As UNGA Begins
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, in his opening “State of the World” speech to the high-level UN General Assembly debate on Tuesday, said, “Our world is heading off the rails — and we need tough decisions to get back on track.”
"We can't go on like this," he told the 193-member Assembly with world leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrayed in front of him.
On the current developments in the middle East, the UN chief said the world could not afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.
He called for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying nothing could justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.
"The speed and scale of the killing and destruction in Gaza are unlike anything in my years as Secretary-General, more than 200 of our own staff have been killed, many with their families, and yet the women and men of the United Nations continue to deliver humanitarian aid," he said. "And I know you join me in paying special tribute to UNRWA and to all humanitarians in Gaza."
The international community must mobilize for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and the beginning of an irreversible process toward a two-state solution, he said.
"For those who go on...with more settlements, more land grabs, more incitement, I ask, what is the alternative? How could the world accept the one state in which a large number of Palestinians would be included without any freedom, any rights or dignity?" Guterres said.
He warned that impunity, inequality and uncertainty were creating an "unsustainable world" where a growing number of countries believe they should have a "get out of jail free" card.
Citing deepening geopolitical divisions, wars with no end in sight, climate change and nuclear and emerging weapons, he said humanity was "edging towards the unimaginable - a powder keg that risks engulfing the world".
But, he said, "the challenges we face are solvable if the international community confronts the uncertainty of unmanaged risks, the inequality that underlies injustices and grievances and the impunity that undermines international law and the UN's founding principles.
"Today, a growing number of governments and others feel entitled to a 'get out of jail free' card," he said in a reference to the classic board game Monopoly.
The world leaders' meeting opened under the shadow of increasing global divisions, major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan and the threat of an even larger conflict in the wider Middle East.
Guterres previewed his opening speech at Sunday's "Summit of the Future," where he pointed to conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan and to the global security system, which, he said, was "threatened by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing, and the development of new weapons and theaters of war".
He also cited huge inequalities, the lack of an effective global system to respond to emerging and even existential threats, and the devastating impact of climate change.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From World
-
Iran president says Hezbollah 'cannot stand alone' against Israel35 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says six killed as Israel hits Beirut again35 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns Lebanon on 'brink' as world leaders gather1 hour ago
-
UK PM Starmer's first steps hit wrong note within party1 hour ago
-
Israel hits Beirut again in second day of strikes2 hours ago
-
Multiple arrests after controversial suicide pod used in Switzerland3 hours ago
-
World fears Israel-Hezbollah 'spiral of violence'3 hours ago
-
Pope offers refuge to Myanmar's jailed Suu Kyi: report4 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel strikes killed 558 people, 50 of them children4 hours ago
-
New Israeli strikes on Lebanon after 558 killed4 hours ago
-
France facing 'one of worst deficits' in its history: minister4 hours ago
-
Tropical Storm John hits Mexico's Pacific coast4 hours ago