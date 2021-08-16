UN Chief Calling on Taliban to Exercise Restraint, Respect Human Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and all the other parties in Afghanistan to respect human rights and freedoms, and exercise restrain to save lives and facilitate humanitarian assistance, Guterres' office said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He urges the Taliban and all other parties to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed ...He calls on the Taliban and all other parties to ensure that international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and protected," the UN chief's office said in a statement.

On Monday, Guterres is set to address the UN Security Council's meeting on Afghanistan.