UN Chief Calls $1.7Bln In Pledges At Yemen Donors Conference 'Disappointing'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Chief Calls $1.7Bln in Pledges at Yemen Donors Conference 'Disappointing'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the result of Monday's High-Level Pledging Event on Yemen, which mobilized nearly $1.7 billion, was disappointing.

"The outcome of today's High-Level Pledging Event on Yemen is disappointing. Pledges announced total approximately $1.

7 billion," Guterres said. "That is less than we received for the humanitarian response plan in 2020. And a billion Dollars less than was pledged at the conference we held in 2019."

At the opening of the conference earlier on Monday, Guterres urged international donors to pledge $3.85 billion to support 16 million people in Yemen this year.

