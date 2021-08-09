UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Abolition Of Nuclear Weapons To Prevent Scourge Of War

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:07 PM

UN chief calls for abolition of nuclear weapons to prevent scourge of war

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed UN's full support to amplifying the powerful testimony of the survivors of the atomic bomb that was dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, 76 years ago, which has helped build a "powerful global movement against nuclear arms"

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed UN's full support to amplifying the powerful testimony of the survivors of the atomic bomb that was dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, 76 years ago, which has helped build a "powerful global movement against nuclear arms".

In his message to the Nagasaki Peace Memorial on the August 9 anniversary, the UN Secretary-General said he continued to be humbled by the "selfless acts of the hibakusha, the name given to the 1945 survivors, who continue to bear witness.

"Your courage in the face of immense human tragedy, is a beacon of hope for humanity", he said in his address, delivered on his behalf at the ceremony by the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu.

"I reaffirm the full support of the United Nations to ensuring that your voices are heard by the world's people, and especially by younger generations." The UN chief told the people of the city that was devastated in 1945, just days after the first bomb was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima during the final days of World War Two, that they had built a "cultural metropolis" out of the ashes.

"Your dynamic city exemplifies modernity and progress, while you work diligently to prevent devastation from ever befalling another city", he said, warning however that the prospect of another nuclear weapon being used, were as dangerous now, as any time since the height of the Cold War between the US and former USSR.

"States are racing to create more powerful weapons, and broadening the potential scenarios for their use. Warlike rhetoric is turned up to maximum volume, while dialogue is on mute", the Secretary-General said.

But two developments this year provide grounds for hope, in the form of the reaffirmation from the US and Russia, "that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought", together with a commitment to engage in arms control talks.

Secondly, said Guterres in his message, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has now come into force, representing "the legitimate fears of many States, about the existential danger posed by nuclear weapons." And for the parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the UN chief said they all parties now need to reinforce "the norm against nuclear weapons" at the upcoming Tenth Review Conference, and take real steps towards elimination.

It is incumbent on all Member States of the UN, "to seek the abolition of the most deadly weapons ever made", said Guterres, and together, "we must prevent the tragedy of Nagasaki's nuclear destruction, from ever occurring again." The United States dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Nuclear Nagasaki Hiroshima Progress Japan United States August World War All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Australian Olympic Committee pays tribute to "supe ..

Australian Olympic Committee pays tribute to "superb" athletes at Tokyo Games

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,492 more COVID-19 cases, 212,448 ..

S.Korea reports 1,492 more COVID-19 cases, 212,448 in total

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar hospitals record surge in corona patients ..

Peshawar hospitals record surge in corona patients

3 minutes ago
 Maduro Says Contacts With Guaido-Led Opposition Go ..

Maduro Says Contacts With Guaido-Led Opposition Going Well

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago
 Six profiteers held in Sargodha

Six profiteers held in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.