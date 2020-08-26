UN chief calls for addressing root causes of the Rohingya refugee crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for greater attention to the Rohingya refugee crisis which entered its fourth year and for addressing the root causes of the conflict

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for greater attention to the Rohingya refugee crisis which entered its fourth year and for addressing the root causes of the conflict.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General said the UN will continue to stand in solidarity with all those affected by the crisis, and that it is committed to working with all stakeholders, including regional actors, towards a future of sustainable development, human rights and peace in Myanmar.

The Rohingya Muslim people are one of the most persecuted minority groups in the world. Following a concerted campaign of extreme violence by the Myanmar authorities against Rohingya people in Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya crossed over the border into the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh.

The new arrivals joined thousands of other Rohingya who had left during earlier waves of violence and persecution in Myanmar.

Most are living in fragile shelters in overcrowded settlements where they are vulnerable to the spread of disease.

In the statement, Guterres called for greater urgency to the crisis by addressing the root causes of the conflict and creating the conditions for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees.

"The ultimate responsibility rests with Myanmar authorities, who have committed to implementing the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State," he said, adding, "Beyond solutions for the immediate humanitarian suffering, accountability is an imperative for long-term reconciliation." Tuesday marked three years since the start of the crisis, the largest and most recent forced displacement of the minority, mainly Muslim, Rohingya and other communities from Myanmar's Rakhine state.