UN Chief Calls For 'Armed Action' In Haiti To Establish Humanitarian Corridor

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 10:54 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday issued a call for "armed action" in Haiti and opening a humanitarian corridor to assist the people of the island nation

"We need armed action to release the port and to allow a full humanitarian corridor to be established," Guterres said during a press briefing.

Last week, senior UN official said Haiti is experiencing hunger because a coalition of gangs have blockaded a major fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince, preventing the distribution of diesel and gasoline to protest a plan to cut fuel subsidies.

Guterres said the proposed action must be done based on strict humanitarian criteria, independent of the political dimensions of the problem facing the country and one that needs to be solved by the Haitians themselves.

Mexico and the United States have introduced to the other members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution to establish a sanctions regime against Haiti. However, several countries have expressed disagreements with the text and it is unclear when voting may take place. Russia has said it is concerned about the potential sanction regime's impacts on civilians.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Haiti on Monday afternoon.

