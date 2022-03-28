UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire, Political Negotiations Toward Peace in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday during remarks to the media on Ukraine called for a humanitarian ceasefire that facilitates political negotiations toward peace in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday during remarks to the media on Ukraine called for a humanitarian ceasefire that facilitates political negotiations toward peace in the country.

"The solution to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian. It is political. I am therefore appealing for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the United Nations Charter," Guterres said.