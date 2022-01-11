UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate stop to hostilities in Ethiopia's Tigray region, including airstrikes, following reports that more than 50 civilians having been killed in an airstrike last week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the impact the conflict continues to have on civilians in Ethiopia," Dujarric said on Monday. "The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, including airstrikes."

The January 7 airstrike attack reportedly took place in the town of Dedebit, Tigray region, in a site hosting internally displaced people.

Earlier last week, another strike hit the Mai Aini refugee camp, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children.

Dujarric said the United Nations and its partners are engaged with Ethiopia's authorities to urgently mobilize emergency assistance in the area where the latest attack took place.

In the meantime, the UN chief urged all parties to the war in Tigray to adhere to international humanitarian law obligations to protect civilians and sites and facilitate humanitarian access.

Ethiopia has been mired in an internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation in the northern Tigray region.