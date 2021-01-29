UN Chief Calls for Closing of $27Bln Funding Gap for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday to close the $27 billion gap for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

Guterres explained that without the support to developing countries with respect to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the pandemic-related crisis could cost the global economy up to $9.2 trillion. This figure is 340 times larger than the $27 billion needed for the ACT Accelerator, a tool to ensure vaccines are available for everyone.

"We must close the funding gap; ramp-up vaccine production by making licenses widely available and sharing technology; and get doses into the arms of all who need them - starting with health workers and those most at risk around the world," Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that while more than 70 million vaccine doses have already been administered throughout the world, less than 20,000 of these were administered on the African continent.

The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT) is a collaborative effort to speed up the development, production and access to coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatment.

To date, ACT-Accelerator has received only $3.4 billion out of the $31.3 billion needed to fund it.