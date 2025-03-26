Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For Collective Climate Action

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 10:24 PM

The UN secretary-general called for collective climate action, warning of increasing climate challenges

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The UN secretary-general called for collective climate action, warning of increasing climate challenges.

Speaking at the 16th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on Wednesday, Antonio Guterres said: “Every country must step up and play their part.”

Urging G20, the largest emitters and economies, to do more, Guterres warned of increasing climate challenges, highlighting that they affect the “vulnerable” most with higher living costs.

“We are indeed at a turning point to the future,” he underscored, reiterating the need for “urgent action” and “leadership” to meet the long-term 1.5-degree limit.

Guterres further affirmed that the United Nations Climate Promise is helping 100 countries prepare new climate plans, and it would hold a special event in September to review these plans, promoting action to stay within 1.

5°C and ensure climate justice.

He called for driving finance to developing countries and the full implementation of the COP29 finance agreement.

“I count on the leadership of the COP29 and COP30 presidencies to deliver a credible roadmap to mobilize 1.3 trillion US Dollars a year by 2035,” he added.

Guterres further reiterated the need for innovative financing and credible carbon pricing and urged developed countries to fulfill their promise to double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion annually and make contributions to the loss and damage fund.

