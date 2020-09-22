UN Chief Calls for Cooperation to Achieve Libya Ceasefire, Political Talks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The international community should work together to bring about an effective ceasefire agreement in Libya and resume intra-Libyan political discussions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday in his remarks at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly.

"In Libya, fighting has subsided but the massive buildup of mercenaries and weapons ” in flagrant violation of violating Security Council resolutions ” shows that the risk of renewed confrontation remains high," Guterres said. "We must all work together for an effective ceasefire agreement and the resumption of intra-Libyan political talks."