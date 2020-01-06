UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For De-Escalation, Dialogue Amid Global Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:38 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on Monday called on world leaders to de-escalate, demonstrate restraint, return to dialogue and renew international cooperation amid the rise in tensions across the globe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on Monday called on world leaders to de-escalate, demonstrate restraint, return to dialogue and renew international cooperation amid the rise in tensions across the globe.

"I have been following the recent rise in global tensions with great concern," Guterres told reporters. "I am in constant contact with leading officials around the world. My message is simple and clear: Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation."

