UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the de-escalation of the conflict in Syria amid the Turkish military operation in the country's north and expressed his concern about the possible humanitarian consequences of the ongoing hostilities.

"Of course, this is also the moment in which I want to express my deep concern about the escalation of conflict that we are witnessing in eastern Syria. It is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of this conflict," Guterres said at a press briefing at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark on Thursday. "And I am particularly worried with the humanitarian concerns that exist now in relation to not only possible casualties but meaningful displacement that is taking place."

The Secretary-General stressed that any military action must always respect the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

Guterres added that the Syrian conflict does not envisage a military solution and should be resolved only through political means, such as the UN Security Council resolution 2254, respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and the unity of the Arab republic.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's military has struck 181 Kurdish armed groups operating in the region, killing 174 alleged terrorists.