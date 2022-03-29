UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For De-Escalation Of Rhetoric After Biden's Remarks About Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022

UN Chief Calls for De-Escalation of Rhetoric After Biden's Remarks About Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for de-escalating rhetoric following US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wrapping up his European tour in Poland on Saturday, Biden said in his speech on Ukraine that President Putin "cannot remain in power" and called him a "butcher.

" Later, a White House official said that Biden's words about Putin were not endorsing regime change in Russia.

"I think that we need de-escalation. We need military de-escalation and rhetoric de-escalation," Guterres told reporters when asked about Biden's statements.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called Biden's remarks "alarming."

