UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Debt Relief To Be Part Of Africa's Anti-virus Response:

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

UN chief calls for debt relief to be part of Africa's anti-virus response:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that debt relief must be an important part of Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while cautioning that the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that debt relief must be an important part of Africa's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while cautioning that the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts.

"The crisis has wide-ranging implications", said the UN Chief, delivering remarks at a meeting with leaders of the African Group of countries on Wednesday. "This is in no way of Africa's making. But as with the climate crisis, the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts." "Debt relief", he said, "must be an important part of the response." "The UN will continue to advocate for debt relief for Africa, including non-IDA (International Development Association) countries who cannot service their debt," Guterres declared.

"Debt relief from non-Paris Club official creditors and London Club commercial creditors should also be part of the consideration," he added.

The Paris Club is a group of officials from major creditor countries whose role is to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the payment difficulties experienced by debtor countries.

The London Club is an informal group of private creditors on the international stage, and is similar to the Paris Club of public lenders.

The secretary-general said that the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is also working closely with African countries in key areas, from briefing the African Union's Peace and Security Council on the coronavirus' impacts and helping develop food readiness plans, to calling on the international community, together with African finance ministers, for a debt relief package.

"All efforts must be aimed at the common enemy, as we brace for the expected spread of the pandemic in Africa. This is in no way of Africa's making. But as with the climate crisis, the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts," the UN chief said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations London Paris All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 minute ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

46 minutes ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

1 hour ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

1 hour ago

Griffiths Says Political Talks on Yemen Should Urg ..

2 minutes ago

Finland's Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.