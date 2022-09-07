UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Moving In

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 12:26 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for reaching an agreement on demilitarizing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that would include Russian forces withdrawing from an established perimeter in the area and Ukrainian troops staying out of it

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for reaching an agreement on demilitarizing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that would include Russian forces withdrawing from an established perimeter in the area and Ukrainian troops staying out of it.

"An agreement on a demilitarized perimeter should be secured.

Specifically, that would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting on the ZNPP.

The Russian mission to the United Nations requested the meeting because of significant concerns that the Ukrainian forces have been shelling on the ZNPP and the possibility their actions could cause a nuclear disaster.

