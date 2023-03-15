UN Chief Calls for Dialogue, Avoiding Escalation Following US Drone Incident - Spokesman

The United Nations does not have any information on the US drone incident in the Black Sea but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls to engage in dialogue and avoid further escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United Nations does not have any information on the US drone incident in the Black Sea but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls to engage in dialogue and avoid further escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary General's reaction would be what you would expect: he would call for dialogue and avoid any escalation," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The United Nations does not have any way to monitor the situation and all information it has comes from open sources, Dujarric added.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering after fighter jets were sent to intercept it.

The jets did not come into contact with the drone nor use weapons against it, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The US European Command said that the incident, which resulted in the complete loss of the drone, involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft allegedly hitting the drone's propeller during an unsafe and unprofessional intercept.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service issued a statement saying the United States is conducting intelligence surveillance in the Black Sea by using all of its technological means.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Moscow would try to retrieve the remains of the US drone in the Black Sea.