UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Dialogue, Avoiding Escalation Following US Drone Incident - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:29 PM

UN Chief Calls for Dialogue, Avoiding Escalation Following US Drone Incident - Spokesman

The United Nations does not have any information on the US drone incident in the Black Sea but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls to engage in dialogue and avoid further escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United Nations does not have any information on the US drone incident in the Black Sea but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls to engage in dialogue and avoid further escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary General's reaction would be what you would expect: he would call for dialogue and avoid any escalation," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The United Nations does not have any way to monitor the situation and all information it has comes from open sources, Dujarric added.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering after fighter jets were sent to intercept it.

The jets did not come into contact with the drone nor use weapons against it, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The US European Command said that the incident, which resulted in the complete loss of the drone, involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft allegedly hitting the drone's propeller during an unsafe and unprofessional intercept.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service issued a statement saying the United States is conducting intelligence surveillance in the Black Sea by using all of its technological means.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Moscow would try to retrieve the remains of the US drone in the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Drone United Nations Moscow Russia United States Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

3 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

3 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

3 seconds ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

4 minutes ago
 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College ..

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College of Education (SMBBGCE) Larkan ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.