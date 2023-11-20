Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For 'dramatic' Action To Limit Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

UN chief calls for 'dramatic' action to limit climate change

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for crucial COP28 talks in Dubai to outline "dramatic climate action," warning that "we're out of road" on global warming

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for crucial COP28 talks in Dubai to outline "dramatic climate action," warning that "we're out of road" on global warming.

The UN chief issued his rallying call as the global body warned in a new report that countries' greenhouse gas-cutting pledges put Earth on track for warming far beyond key limits -- possibly up to a catastrophic 2.9 degrees Celsius this century.

"Leaders can't kick the can any further," Guterres said. "Present trends are racing our planet down a dead-end three-degree temperature rise. In short, the report shows that the emissions gap is more like an emissions canyon. A canyon littered with broken promises, broken lives, and broken records," he continued.

"All of this is a failure of leadership, a betrayal of the vulnerable, and a massive missed opportunity.

"The response must "light the fuse to an explosion of ambition in 2025," he said.

"That means national plans with clear 2030 and 2035 targets, that align with 1.5 degrees, that cover the whole economy, and that plot a course for ending fossil fuels."

Taking into account countries' carbon-cutting plans, the UN warned Monday that the planet is on a path for disastrous heating of between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100. Based on existing policies and emissions-cutting efforts, global warming would reach 3C.

But the world continues to pump record levels of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, with emissions up 1.2 per cent from 2021 to 2022, the UN Environment Programme said, adding that the increase was largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels and industrial processes. COP28 climate talks begin later this month in Dubai.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Dubai Road All From

Recent Stories

PU Library organises introductory programme of boo ..

PU Library organises introductory programme of books

4 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Regi ..

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

1 hour ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed i ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

1 hour ago
 Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constan ..

Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

1 hour ago
 Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiative ..

Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiatives with humanitarian organizati ..

1 hour ago
 ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

1 hour ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

1 hour ago
 GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: S ..

GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

1 hour ago
 PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity t ..

PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity to export surplus sugar

1 hour ago
 11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

1 hour ago

More Stories From World