UN Chief Calls for End of Sanctions That Undermine Global Green Recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appealed for an end of sanctions that threaten to undermine nations' ability to respond to the coronavirus outbreak while continuing to push for a greener future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appealed for an end of sanctions that threaten to undermine nations' ability to respond to the coronavirus outbreak while continuing to push for a greener future.

"We have been very strongly appealing for all sanctions that can undermine the capacity of states to respond to the pandemic to be waived. I believe that it is important in the sanctions regime to be smart and not undermine the global policy objectives that we have together," he said during a video conference.

This was in response to a question about whether Russia could see sanctions on it lifted to allow for closer cooperation on the global agenda to tackle climate change.

The UN chief spoke at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, an informal video conference organized by Germany and the United Kingdom, which was to host a crucial UN climate summit in Scotland in November. The virtual meeting was attended by some 35 environment ministers.