UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For End To Fighting In Syria Ahead Of Constitutional Committee Launch

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

UN Chief Calls for End to Fighting in Syria Ahead of Constitutional Committee Launch

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on the Syrian warring parties to halt fighting and create conditions for changes that will be proposed by the constitutional committee.

The committee will be launched at the UN office in Geneva on Wednesday after years of painstaking efforts to mediate between the Syrian government, opposition and UN-backed civil society groups.

"The Constitutional Committee's launch and work must be accompanied by concrete actions to build trust and confidence," Guterres said in a statement.

He stressed that "meaningful engagement in the Constitutional Committee, accompanied by a cessation of hostilities across the country" would help UN special envoy Geir Pedersen facilitate a broader political process.

The committee will be made up of three sets of 50 nominees named by Damascus, the opposition and the UN. Nearly 30 percent of them will be women. The panel is expected to either amend or write a new constitution from scratch.

Guterres said he expected their work to become the "first step on the political path out of the tragedy" of the eight-year war. All parties are expected to work toward finding a solution that respects Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society Damascus Geneva Independence Women All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

46 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah to set up SME Banking Pl ..

1 hour ago

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu ..

1 hour ago

NCM participates in WMO Joint Management Group Mee ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

2 hours ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.