Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For Ending 'barriers' To Mental Health Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental health care

Three in four people suffering from a mental health condition receive inadequate treatment – or none at all – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, as he urged countries to “break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking support”

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Three in four people suffering from a mental health condition receive inadequate treatment – or none at allUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, as he urged countries to “break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking support”.

In his message marking World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October, the UN chief underlined that mental health is vital to humanity, allowing us to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to our communities.

One in eight people globally lives with a mental health condition, with women and young people impacted the most, it was pointed out.

Echoing that message of support, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN human rights office, (OHCHR) released a joint guidance on mental health, human rights and legislation.

Their guide -“Mental health, human rights and legislation: guidance and practice” - aims to support countries to reform legislation in order to end human rights abuses and increase access to quality mental health care. Key elements of this new approach include respecting people’s dignity and “empowering” them to lead full and healthy lives, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The ambition must also be to transform mental health services by taking a rights-based approach, said Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Echoing the need for radical change, the Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, called for new and innovative models of mental health policy where holistic support was the focus, along with tackling inequality of care.

While individuals can be genetically predisposed to mental health problems, the UN-appointed independent rights expert also noted that the persecution of individuals because of their gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, class position, migration status or disability negatively affected mental health “as a result of discrimination, social exclusion, marginalization, criminalization and exploitation”

UN says World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right’ to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a basic human right.

APP/ift

Related Topics

World United Nations Young Guide Lead October Women All From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

4 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic ..

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

5 minutes ago
 Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian peopl ..

Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian people

3 minutes ago
 SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support car ..

SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support caretaker administration

5 minutes ago
 World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

5 minutes ago
PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to ..

PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to journalists, fans

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s ..

Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s BoD

32 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend ..

ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend of AED239 mn for Q2-23

32 minutes ago
 PM vows no fear or favor to any political party du ..

PM vows no fear or favor to any political party during electoral process

5 minutes ago
 People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished pr ..

People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished projects: Senior leader of Pakis ..

23 seconds ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in appeal of cha ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in appeal of chairman PTI

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World