Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For Ending 'barriers' To Mental Health Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:50 AM

UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental health care

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three in four people suffering from a mental health condition receive inadequate treatment – or none at allUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, as he urged countries to “break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking support”.

In his message marking World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October, the UN chief underlined that mental health is vital to humanity, allowing us to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to our communities.

One in eight people globally lives with a mental health condition, with women and young people impacted the most, it was pointed out.

Echoing that message of support, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN human rights office, (OHCHR) released a joint guidance on mental health, human rights and legislation.

Their guide -“Mental health, human rights and legislation: guidance and practice” - aims to support countries to reform legislation in order to end human rights abuses and increase access to quality mental health care. Key elements of this new approach include respecting people’s dignity and “empowering” them to lead full and healthy lives, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The ambition must also be to transform mental health services by taking a rights-based approach, said Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Echoing the need for radical change, the Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, called for new and innovative models of mental health policy where holistic support was the focus, along with tackling inequality of care.

While individuals can be genetically predisposed to mental health problems, the UN-appointed independent rights expert also noted that the persecution of individuals because of their gender identity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, class position, migration status or disability negatively affected mental health “as a result of discrimination, social exclusion, marginalization, criminalization and exploitation”

UN says World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right’ to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a basic human right.

APP/ift

Related Topics

World United Nations Young Guide Lead October Women All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

7 hours ago
 &#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

8 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

8 hours ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

8 hours ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

8 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

8 hours ago
Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

8 hours ago
 Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

8 hours ago
 Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

Oil soars as Hamas attack on Israel sparks war

8 hours ago
 PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior t ..

PHA planting trees to combat air pollution prior to winter season

8 hours ago
 Interactive session held for Pakistani students in ..

Interactive session held for Pakistani students in Luxembourg

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World